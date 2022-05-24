The college baseball postseason is on the horizon as Randy Mazey and West Virginia travel to Texas for the Big 12 Tournament. After securing the No. 6 seed with a sweep to end the regular season, WVU set itself up for a first round matchup with Oklahoma.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first clash:

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Oklahoma game information

Date: May 25, 2022

Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

WVU record: 33-20 (14-10, sixth in Big 12)

Oklahoma record: 33-20 (15-9, third in Big 12)

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 13-18 since 2012 (2-2 at neutral sites)

Regular season: Oklahoma took two out of three in Norman

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

Big 12 Tournament preview

West Virginia opens the tournament with one of its tougher opponents of the season, the red-hot Sooners. Oklahoma took down the Mountaineers two games to one in the regular season.

Jacob Watters (3-6, 5.65 ERA) will open the tournament on the mound for West Virginia after earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod on Tuesday. Watters took the loss in the opening clash of the regular season series, lasting just 3.1 innings and allowing five runs on six hits.

He will face righty Carson Atwood (2-3, 5.79 ERA), signalling a bullpen game for the Sooners. He has entered games as a reliever throughout the season and allowed two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings in WVU’s win on May 14.

The Sooners bring some hot bats to Globe Life Field, winning five straight Big 12 series to end the season and scoring 8.87 runs in that span.

The winner of Wednesday’s first round matchup will square off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the victor of the 2/7 game between Texas and Kansas. The losers of each game will face in the elimination bracket at 1:30 p.m. ET.