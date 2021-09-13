WVU vs. Oklahoma set for prime time kick

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Michael Fragale, WVU Athletics

Jarret Doege warms up his arm at WVU football’s fall camp practice on Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Sept. 25 Big 12 Conference road game at Oklahoma will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

WVU’s home game this Saturday, Sept. 18 against Virginia Tech is set for noon. It’s a Gold Rush presented by Diversified Energy. All fans are encouraged to wear gold, and Coca-Cola will be distributing 60,000 gold rally towels. Limited tickets remain at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

West Virginia University will also hold its 30th annual Sports Hall of Fame induction this Saturday prior to the WVU-Virginia Tech football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

