MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time for West Virginia’s Oct. 1 meeting with Texas will be announced by Monday, according to a statement from the Big 12.

The conference said ESPN and Fox will use a six-day selection to determine the kick time for the game between the Mountaineers and Longhorns, which will take place next Saturday in Austin.

West Virginia’s next game is set for Thursday at Virginia Tech. The contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN.

Before the game, tune in to Mountaineer GameDay, which airs at 4 p.m. on local Nexstar stations in West Virginia, and again at 5 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.