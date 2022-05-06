MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to inclement weather in the Morgantown area, Friday’s game between the West Virginia University baseball team and No. 18 Texas, presented by Humana, has been postponed.

The two teams will now meet in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7. First pitch of Game 1 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 2 p.m. ET, with Game 2 beginning approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Reserved seating is sold out for Saturday and Sunday’s contests. Fans with tickets to Friday’s originally-scheduled game against the Longhorns can exchange for standing-room only tickets for either Saturday or Sunday at the ballpark box office, or – based on availability – can exchange for reserved seats for the Pitt game on Tuesday, May 10, or during the Kansas State series (May 19-21) by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum next week or on game day at the ballpark’s box office.

Of note, Saturday’s tickets are now good for both games of the doubleheader. Additionally, all three games will continue to air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Saturday remains Family Day, featuring four tickets and a $10 concession voucher for just $25. The first 500 fans in attendance also will receive an Alek Manoah bobblehead, courtesy of United Bank.

Fans also can enter for a chance to win three WVU baseball hats signed by coach Randy Mazey at the marketing table located by guest services on Saturday.

Sunday is a Gold Rush game, as all fans are encouraged to wear gold to the ballpark. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive gold shakers. It’s also Kids Day, which features a Kids Zone, inflatables (weather permitting) and Mr. Twister, the balloon animal artist. Kids also can run the bases and grab autographs from the team after the game and receive trading cards of the 2022 Mountaineers. The first 100 Mountaineer Kids Club members in attendance will receive a WVU baseball drawstring bag at the series finale.

Of note, WVU will don gold shoelaces on Sunday for Lace Up for Pediatric Cancer, which benefits the Go 4 the Goal Foundation and WVU Medicine Children’s.