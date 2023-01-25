Mountaineer bench scores 50 to give WVU second win in three games

The bench came through for West Virginia.

WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.

Despite the double-digit winning margin at the final buzzer, the Mountaineer offense got off to a lackluster start. Texas Tech got an eight-point lead as the Mountaineers missed their first six shots from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. finally broke the cold start with a layup over four minutes into the game.

As a team, West Virginia made just two of its first 12 field goal attempts.

The cold start prompted head coach Bob Huggins to make a full change in his roster, substituting all five starters for bench players. Wilson quickly gave a spark after the switch with a three-pointer.

WVU ended the half with just nine field goals, six of which came from behind the three-point arc, and fought back to take a halftime lead.

Texas Tech opened the second half with its own dismal start, missing six of its first seven attempts. WVU also struggled from the field but found points as it capitalized on 19 of its 23 free throw attempts after halftime.

The Mountaineers picked its offense up in the second half, making 47 percent of its shots after the break and building its lead to double digits by the final buzzer.

Toussaint led the game with 22 points for West Virginia, 14 of which came in the second half. He was a physical presence from the guard position, attacking the rim and earning 14 free throw attempts.

Wilson added 15 points for the Mountaineers, all of which came from three-point range. Erik Stevenson chipped in 16 points and recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor paced the Red Raiders with 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds to top TTU’s list. De’Vion Harmon scored 14 points for Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers now tie with Oklahoma with two conference wins in eight games, sitting four games behind Kansas State. Texas Tech remains the lone winless team in the league.

WVU breaks from Big 12 competition on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN.