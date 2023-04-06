The West Virginia baseball team returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend for a three-game series with the Kansas Jayhawks. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday for 4 p.m., and Sunday for 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ while Sunday’s contest will air on ESPNU. All three games can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

Promotions for the weekend include Friday Night Happy Hour, Star Wars Day (first 250 fans will receive WVU lightsaber) and Family Day on Saturday, and Kids Day on Sunday. A full list of promotions for the 2023 season can be found here.

The Mountaineers are currently 22-7 on the season following a 15-9, midweek win over Marshall in Charleston on Wednesday. In the back-and-forth contest, WVU pulled away late with nine runs in the final three innings.

Redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely hit two home runs against the Herd while sophomore Grant Hussey added one of his own. Sophomore JJ Wetherholt, who was recently named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, added two hits to bring his NCAA-leading total to 56 for the season.

It is the second straight weekend the Mountaineers will take on a team from the Sunflower State, having taken two out of three last weekend against Kansas State in Manhattan. WVU is the only team thus far in the Big 12 to win a conference series on the road through three weeks of conference play.

Kansas enters the weekend winners of five straight with an overall record of 13-14. In the Big 12, they currently sit at 3-3 after sweeping Baylor last weekend. Dan Fitzgerald is in his first year as head coach of the Jayhawks after one year as an assistant at LSU and 10 years at Dallas Baptist.

Kodey Shojinaga leads the Jayhawks with a .388 batting average while Janson Reeder has a team-high six home runs and 23 RBI.

Friday night starter Collin Baumgartner leads the pitching staff with a 3.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Sam Ireland will get the start on Saturday and is currently 3-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

As a team, the Jayhawks are sure-handed in the field as they are 20th in the country with a .980 fielding percentage.