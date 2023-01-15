MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia picked up its biggest win of the season thus far early Sunday evening by upsetting No. 18 Baylor inside the WVU Coliseum.

The win was big for many reasons, and some key performances helped the Mountaineers earn the win.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s win over the Bears by the numbers.

One

There’s a first time for everything. Sunday marked the first-ever home win for the WVU women’s basketball program over Baylor. The Bears came and left with a victory in each of their 10 trips to Morgantown. But that streak is now over. The win marked West Virginia’s first win against Baylor since March 6, 2017, and just the third win over BU since joining the Big 12.

Twenty-five

How about another first? Sunday’s win over the Bears marked Dawn Plitzuweit’s first win over a Top 25 team as the head coach of the Mountaineers. Before Sunday, WVU was 0-3 against nationally ranked opponents this season. The win counts as West Virginia’s first win over an AP Top 25 team since Jan. 9, 2021, versus No. 17 Texas.

15, 14, and 2

Senior guard Jayla Hemingway got off to a great start against the Bears. She tallied 10 points and six rebounds in the first quarter as WVU got out to an early lead. Hemingway finished with 15 points, a team-high 14 rebounds, and two assists. She becomes just the seventh Mountaineer player to reach all of those marks in the same game since West Virginia joined the Big 12.

15-plus

A few games ago, Hemingway, JJ Quinerly, and Kylee Blacksten became the first trio of Mountaineers to each score 20 or more points in the same game since March 21, 2019. No player reached the 20-point plateau Sunday, but another scorer made the performance a more well-rounded game on the offensive end, arguably. Quinerly scored a game-high 18 points, Madisen Smith and Blacksten tallied 16 each, and Hemingway had 15.

Nine

That would be the number of 3-pointers West Virginia made Sunday. The Mountaineers got off to a red-hot start, hitting five shots from deep in the first quarter. Smith led the way with three 3-pointers, while the rest of WVU’s top scorers all hit two apiece. Nine trey balls are tied for the second-most in a game this season by the Mountaineers, and are the most against a Power 5 opponent. You have to go back to Feb. 23 of last year against Texas Tech to find the last time the West Virginia women hit that many threes against a Big 12 team.

27:40

Coach P’s bunch was in control for much of the game Sunday. West Virginia was ahead on the scoreboard for nearly 28 of the 40 minutes of play. By that standard alone, this was not as dominant of a victory as WVU’s most recent win over Baylor. By the same token, though, it was five-times more dominant that WVU’s other Big 12 era win against BU. In the 2017 Big 12 Champoinship game, Mike Carey’s Mountaineers led Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears for 35 minutes and 57 seconds en route to a conference tournament title. In West Virgina’s lone other win over Baylor since joining the league – March 2, 2014 – the Mountaineers didn’t take their first lead until there was 5:20 remaining in the game. Plitzuweit’s WVU squad bested that in the fourth quarter alone on Sunday, leading for the final seven minutes and 47 seconds of play. West Virginia also led for all but 41 seconds in the first quarter, and all but 31 seconds in the second quarter.