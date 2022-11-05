WVU’s Michael Wolfgram (right) walks onto the mat Monday ahead of his first match against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday.

Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.

A few moments later, sophomore Michael Dolan (141) and freshman Brody Conley (174) came out on top of their respective weight classes after both went 5-0 in the sophomore/freshman division. Dolan started out with a 7-5 sudden victory and went onto outscore his next four opponents by a combined 27 points (34-7), while Conley only allowed two points through the first five matches of his college career, which included a 12-1 major decision and a pair of pins under two minutes.

Twelve other Mountaineers joined Carman, Dolan, and Conley in the top six of their respective weight classes. Redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram (HWT), juniors Caleb Dowling (157) and newcomer Sam Hillegas (149), and redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley (197) were runners-up, redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck (157) claimed third, junior Peyton Hall (165) defaulted to fourth, sophomore Nathan Wickersham (197) placed fifth, redshirt freshman Jace Schafer (125) came in sixth, and sophomore newcomer Dylan Kohn at 174 pounds (fifth) and sophomore Tristan Kemp at heavyweight (sixth) secured spots competing unattached.

In addition, two other freshmen reached the top six in their collegiate debuts. Brayden Ivy (149) and Brian Finnerty (184) both earned second place finishes in the sophomore/freshman division. The freshmen duo of Nick Cicciarelli (157) and Leonardo Muzika (HWT) also made their first appearances wrestling in the Gold and Blue.

Next up, West Virginia travels to compete at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., ET, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York.