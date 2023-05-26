MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg has announced the signing of Ashala Moseberry to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Shala is an athletic guard that will bring toughness and competitiveness to our team,” Kellogg said. “She will have the ability to impact both ends of the court.

“She has a smooth jumper and can get to the rim on the offensive end. Defensively, she will be able to wreak havoc on the ball. Mountaineer fans will enjoy watching her compete in the Gold and Blue.”

A 5-foot-10 guard from Madison, Wisconsin, Moseberry played two seasons at South Plains Junior College in Texas.

Last season, Moseberry was a Western Junior College Athletic Association First-Team All-Conference selection after averaging 11.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. She started all 28 games for a South Plains team that went 22-9 overall, including an 11-3 mark in league play.

Moseberry helped the Lady Texans advance to the Elite 8 of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Tournament during the 2021-22 season. For her career she played in 64 games for South Plains with 42 starts, including a WJCAC championship.

Moseberry played high school basketball at Madison East. After averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from three as a senior she was selected as the Big Eight Conference Girls Player of the Year.