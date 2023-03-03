MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (18-10, 9-8 Big 12) finishes off the regular season when they travel to Waco, Texas, with a matchup against Baylor on Saturday, March 4.

The contest against Baylor will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with John Morris and Jim Haller on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

The matchup marks the 27th time the two programs have met. West Virginia is 4-22 all-time against Baylor and has just one win at the Farrell Center. Earlier this season, West Virginia claimed the two teams’ first meeting as the Mountaineers outpaced the Bears, 74-65, at the WVU Coliseum.

Last time out, fifth-year guard Madisen Smith produced her second straight 20-point game, scoring a game-high 22 points, helping lift the Mountaineers to a 71-67 win over Oklahoma State. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly finished with 15 points and a team-high six rebounds while redshirt sophomore Isis Beh finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Quinerly managed her 22nd double-digit scoring performance of the season.

As a team, WVU shot 40.0% (26-of-65) from the floor, including 83.3% (15-of-18) from the charity stripe.

Baylor comes into the contest with a 19-10 overall record and a 10-7 mark in the Big 12. The Bears picked up their fifth top-25 win of the season, defeating No. 12 Texas, 63-54, on the road in their last contest. BU’s defensive effort in the game limited the Longhorns to a season-low in points scored.

West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 61.3 points per game this season. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.25) and steals per game (9.86).

Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (19.7).