MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball program will celebrate its 50th year of competition in 2023-24. During the season, fans can relive the program’s most memorable moments with acknowledgments of the program’s rich history.

The Mountaineers will celebrate 50 years of varsity status dating back to 1973. The legendary Kittie Blakemore was tabbed the program’s first coach, tasked with building the program from the ground up.

Blakemore’s mark on women’s athletics extends far beyond the Mountain State. Through her service on several prestigious national committees, she had an impact on the development of women’s basketball and is recognized as one of the sport’s true pioneers.

In celebration, West Virginia fans can expect in-game elements such as guest appearances and on-court recognitions, recap videos and features, trivia games, giveaways and so much more.

Four games this season will serve as events to acknowledge the teams of the past. The opening tipoff event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when WVU takes on Loyola Maryland in the season opener and will honor teams from 1973-1989. On Sunday, Dec. 10, against Delaware State, WVU will honor teams from 1990-2014 before honoring teams from 2014 through present day on Saturday, Jan. 27, against Iowa State.

The season-long celebration wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 24, when WVU takes on Baylor with an Alumni Welcome Back event. All former team members will be invited back to Morgantown and will be recognized during halftime. More information on the wrap up event for former team members will be available in the coming weeks.

Don't miss a moment of the activities and events planned around the program's 50th anniversary