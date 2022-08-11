MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has announced it will host local middle and elementary schools in celebration of Education Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers take on Winthrop.

Complimentary admission will be provided to the students, staff and chaperones of attending schools. Students and chaperones are encouraged to bring their own clear-bag lunch. Each school will have its own seating section at the WVU Coliseum and will be assigned a Mountaineer player to support.

Educational programming will be focused on a healthy lifestyle, as well as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). In addition, students will receive WVU pencils and workbooks with in-game activities.

Schools wishing to attend Education Day must register in advance at WVUsports.com, as seating is limited. Please contact David Simms at david.simms@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.