Mike Carey and West Virginia women’s basketball hits the road to face the 10th-ranked Baylor Bears in Waco. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

West Virginia at No. 10 Baylor game information

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Ferrell Center in Waco Texas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Baylor leads 21-3 since 1985

Last meeting: No. 11 Baylor 87, West Virginia 54 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 29, 2022

Matchup preview

The last time these two teams met, West Virginia guard KK Deans suffered a season-ending injury. In her place, however, freshman JJ Quinerly has stepped up, starting the three games since and becoming one of WVU’s biggest producers on the floor.

Quinerly scored a career-high 22 points on Wednesday against Kansas at home, providing a real bright spot for the Mountaineers. Unfortunately, the team struggled as a whole, sending the Jayhawks to the free throw line 26 times while getting dominated on the glass en route to an 18-point loss.

That dropped the Mountaineers to 11-10 on the season, and 4-7 in the Big 12, good for seventh in the conference.

WVU looks to recover its postseason resume on Saturday against the Lady Bears, who have won three straight and are aiming to reclaim the top spot in the Big 12 as they sit in third place.