MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball will play its second-straight contest against a nationally ranked opponent this week when it takes on No. 11 Iowa State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

WVU at No. 11 ISU game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 12-10 since 2011

Last meeting: Iowa State won 66-60 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on March 11, 2022

WVU women’s hoops at No. 11 Iowa State game preview

West Virginia’s (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) conference opener may have ended in a 21-point loss to No. 20 Oklahoma, but the game had some positive takeaways.

JJ Quinerly netted a career-high 28 points, and Madisen Smith chipped in 23 as the guard duo did most of the scoring. Speaking after the game, Quinerly said she believed the game was a step in the right direction for the team’s offensive success.

Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma was the first time WVU lost this season when scoring at least 62 points.

Senior guard Ashley Joens paces the Cyclones offensively, scoring 19.5 points per game. She also averages 9.0 rebounds per game, which is second on the team to 6-foot-6 center Stephanie Soares, who grabs 9.9 boards per contest.

No. 11 Iowa State (9-2, 1-0 Big 12), one of the best-scoring offenses in the Big 12, averages 80.5 points per game. Joens also leads her team with 31 made 3-pointers this year. The Cyclones are one of four teams in the league that has already made 100 trey balls.

One area that West Virginia will look to exploit is Iowa State’s turnover ratio.

The Mountaineers are forcing 22.5 turnovers per game, and have the best turnover margin (+9.00) in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Iowa State is committing more turnovers on offense than it forces on defense. WVU collects more steals per game than any other team in the league.

West Virginia lost all three of last season’s meetings with the Cyclones. WVU is looking for its first win in Ames since Jan. 20, 2018.