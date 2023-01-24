MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its trek through the Big 12 on Saturday when the Mountaineers return to the road to face TCU.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

West Virginia at TCU game information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 20-5 since 1990

Last meeting: West Virginia defeated TCU 77-45 in Morgantown, West Virginia on Jan. 10, 2023

WVU at TCU matchup preview

West Virginia catapulted itself into the Big 12 regular season title race with its fourth win in five games on Saturday, a stretch of good form that includes the Mountaineers’ first leg against TCU on Jan. 10.

WVU had one of its most efficient offensive performances of the season, knocking down 45 percent of its shots in the 32-point victory. Madisen Smith was the motor for that win as she and JJ Quinerly maintain one of the toughest guard duos in the Big 12 so far this year.

TCU will enter Saturday’s game from the bottom of the conference. Tomi Taiwo and Lucy Ibeh are the lone double-digit scorers for the Horned Frogs, but the Mountaineers had no issue keeping them quiet as they combined for 18 points in Morgantown.