MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a 1-1 week on the hardwood, and suffering its second loss of the season during the mid-week, the WVU women’s basketball team dropped out of the AP Top 25 on Monday. This ends a three-week stretch of the Mountaineers being featured as a nationally-ranked team.

West Virginia (14-2, 3-2 Big 12) received 29 votes, the second-most of any team not featured in the Top 25. Iowa State, which defeated WVU in comeback fashion in Ames last Wednesday, has vaulted into the rankings and is now 24th in the nation.

Including the Cyclones, four Big 12 teams are ranked following a crazy, upset-filled week of college basketball. Kansas State (17-1, 5-0) is the highest-ranked team in the conference at No. 7. Texas (16-2, 3-2) and Baylor (14-2, 3-2) are ranked Nos. 11 and 12, respectively. The Bears were upset twice last week, and dropped eight spots.

Despite suffering its first two losses of the year in recent weeks, WVU continues to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. Mark Kellogg’s group leads the nation averaging 14.7 steals per game and is fourth in the country in turnovers forced per game (24.88).

WVU checks in at No. 26 in the latest NET rankings. Prior to its road win over UCF on Saturday, the Mountaineers were a projected No. 7 seed in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday at home against Houston (11-5, 2-3). That game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.