WVU women’s hoops moves Ohio game to Monday

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Esmery Martinez grabs a rebound during WVU women’s basketball’s Dec. 13, 2020 contest against James Madison. (Photo: Dale Sparks)

West Virginia women’s hoops has announced that their Sunday clash with Ohio has been moved to Monday, Dec. 21.

The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. ET in Morgantown, and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This move will give West Virginia an extra day of rest after traveling to Oklahoma State to face the Cowgirls on Friday. It is also the second change in WVU’s schedule this week. The Mountaineers’ scheduled game against Coppin State for Tuesday was postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News