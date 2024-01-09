The West Virginia University women’s basketball team looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 10, as the Mountaineers take to the road against Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest against ISU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Additionally, Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (13-1, 2-1 Big 12) and ISU (10-4, 3-0 Big 12). West Virginia leads the series, 13-11; as Iowa State holds a 7-4 advantage when playing in Ames.

West Virginia won the last meeting between the two programs, 73-60, in an upset win as the Mountaineers knocked off a No. 21 ranked Iowa State team in Morgantown. The Cyclones have won five of the last six meetings.

Iowa State enters the game winners of their last six contests, including a perfect 3-0 mark in conference play. Last time out, the Cyclones went on the road and beat BYU 80-75 on Saturday. Four Cyclones finished in double figures, led by Addy Brown with 24 points.

Iowa State’s roster features two players who are averaging double-digit scoring this season in Audi Crooks (15.9) and Brown (15.1). Jackson nearly averages a double-double with 9.8 rebounds per game. The mark is the fourth best in the conference. Brown added 9.2 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists, both leading the team.

Last time out, West Virginia fell for the first time this season, 70-49, to No. 10 Texas. WVU was led in scoring by junior guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied 22 points, marking the seventh time this season she has reached the 20-point mark.

Quinerly (18.6) and sophomore guard Jordan Harrison (13.9) lead the Mountaineers’ scoring effort this season. Quinerly (3.3), Harrison (2.7), fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (2.6) and redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson (2.1) all sit inside the top seven in the conference in steals. Quinerly’s mark is the best in the Big 12 and 10th nationally.

Harrison has racked up 76 assists this season and is averaging 5.4 per contest which is the third-best in the conference. Watson is pacing WVU in rebounding, with 5.6 boards per game.

West Virginia’s is averaging 15.4 steals per contest and a plus 9.6 turnover margin this season which are the best marks in the nation. Additionally, WVU forces 25.1 turnovers per game, the third most in the country. WVU’s 24.6-point scoring margin this season is the 12th best in the nation.