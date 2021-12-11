WVU women’s hoops set for Sunday matchup at James Madison

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sunday, as the Mountaineers prepare to square off against James Madison.

West Virginia (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) and James Madison (3-6, 0-0 CAA) will meet for 12th time on Sunday. WVU has won the last four meetings against JMU and is averaging 77.5 points per game during that streak. Additionally, the Mountaineers are holding the Dukes to 58.5 points per game during that span.

West Virginia has held James Madison to 55 points or less in the last two meetings. In the all-time series, WVU has prevented JMU from reaching the 60-point plateau five times.

Sunday’s contest marks the first meeting between the two teams in Harrisonburg since Dec. 16, 2001.

James Madison is coming off a 76-67 loss to Villanova on Dec. 9. Kiki Jefferson scored a team-high 25 points and hauled in nine rebounds in the Dukes’ effort. Jaylin Carodine paced JMU on the glass for the fifth consecutive game and hauled in a career-high 15 rebounds. Additionally, Jamia Hazell (15) and Claire Neff (13) also finished in double-figure scoring against the Wildcats.

With the loss, James Madison has now lost its last four games dating back to Buffalo, 62-45, on Nov. 27.

Jefferson leads the JMU scoring attack this season, with 170 points and an average of 18.9 per game. Annalicia Goodman is shooting a team-high 25-of-50 (50%) from the floor this season, while Jefferson paces JMU at the free-throw line (52-of-61, 85.2%). Carodine is the Dukes’ leading rebounder, with 76 boards and an average of 8.4 per game.

James Madison is led by sixth-year coach Sean O’Reagan, who holds a career record of 120-46.

West Virginia is coming off its fifth victory of the season after defeating Charlotte, 65-54, on Dec. 7, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. WVU finished the game shooting 21-of-48 (43.8%) from the field, including 5-of-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

Junior guard KK Deans led the team with 20 points for the second consecutive game and has now led the Mountaineers in scoring in four of their last five games. Additionally, senior guard Madisen Smith finished in double figures for the first time this season and tallied 11 points. Junior forward Esmery Martinez paced West Virginia on the glass with eight rebounds.

WVU is 108-19 in the month of December under coach Mike Carey, including 22-5 since the 2018-19 season. The Mountaineers also hold a record of 25-14 on the road in December under Carey.

Tipoff against the Dukes is set for 2 p.m. ET, from Atlantic Bank Union Center in Harrisonburg. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast on FloHoops, with Curt Dudley, David Taylor and Corey Spector on the call. Live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.