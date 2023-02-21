LUBBOCK, Texas – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (16-9, 7-7 Big 12) close out their two-game road trip with a matchup at Texas Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

The contest against Texas Tech will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ron Thulin, Brandi Poole and Arielle Schafer on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

The matchup marks the 23rd time the two programs have met. West Virginia is 17-5 all-time against the Lady Raiders, including 7-3 in games played in Lubbock. WVU has won the last 12 straight meetings dating back to Jan. 1, 2017.

Earlier this season, the Mountaineers’ claimed the teams’ first meeting in Morgantown, tallying a 67-57 victory on Jan. 21.

Texas Tech comes into the contest with a 16-11 overall record and a 4-10 mark in the Big 12. The Lady Raiders have lost four straight contests, including a 92-80, triple-overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 18.

Last time out, WVU fell at Texas 74-48. A sluggish start allowed Texas to build a 17-2 advantage in the first quarter plagued the West Virginia effort. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led WVU’s scoring efforts for the 12th time this season, recording 16 points and a team-leading two assists. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith also hit double-figures, scoring 12 points while senior guard Jayla Hemingway finished with seven rebounds and nine points.

The Mountaineers shot just 26.8% (15-of-56) from the floor, including 28.6% (6-of-21) from 3-point range.

West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 60.9 points per game this season.

The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.28) and steals per game (9.76).

Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (19.8) and turnovers per game (13.5).