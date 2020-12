The Dec. 22 contest between WVU women’s basketball and Coppin State has been postponed as the Golden Eagles have paused all team activities due to COVID-19.

According to an official release, both programs hope to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date later in December.

The Mountaineers are fresh off an 85-54 win over James Madison on Sunday. They will travel to Oklahoma State on Friday for their first Big 12 road game. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.