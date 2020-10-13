WVU women’s soccer climbs in national ranking

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team is up two spots to No. 7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll.

The Mountaineers (4-1, 4-1 Big 12), who are coming off a 2-1 win at Texas Tech on Oct. 9, have now been ranked inside the poll’s top 10 for four consecutive weeks to begin the season. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, only teams competing in the fall were considered for the poll. The number of teams appearing in each ranking is also lower due to the number of teams competing. The women’s poll features a top 15 this season.

North Carolina (4-0) continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the poll, while Florida State (4-0), Arkansas (4-0), Clemson (4-2) and Duke (3-1-2) round out the top five. TCU (3-0-1) ranks No. 6 this week, one spot ahead of WVU. Oklahoma State (3-1-1) sits No. 8, while Texas A&M (2-1) and Kansas (3-1) rank No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

West Virginia ranked No. 9 in last week’s poll and has been as high as No. 4 this season.

Next up, the Mountaineers return home to battle Baylor on Friday, Oct. 16, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will bring you the call of the action.