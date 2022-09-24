The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completes its conference-opening weekend with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at Cyclone Sports Complex.

Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats from the match also are available at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) entered conference play with a 1-1 draw at Texas Tech on Sept. 25, remaining undefeated in Big 12 openers with a 9-0-2 record since entering the league in 2012. The two teams were scoreless at the half, but Texas Tech broke through in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 lead. However, senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon gave the Mountaineers the equalizer just seconds later at the 47:51 mark to level the score line. Senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand was credited with the assist.

The goal marked McCutcheon’s first of the season and fifth of her career, while Vallerand’s assist was her first of the campaign and fourth of her career. In the final stats, West Virginia outshot Texas Tech, 9-6, and the Mountaineers also held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. WVU earned four corner kicks in the match, compared to two for the Red Raiders.

Sunday’s match marks the 11th all-time meeting between West Virginia and Iowa State. The Mountaineers are undefeated in the series, going 9-0 over the Cyclones since their first match in 2012. Last season, the two teams met on Sept. 24, to open the 2021 conference slate. Led by a brace from Lauren Segalla and tallies from AJ Rodriguez and Juliana Lynch, WVU claimed a 4-0 win in Morgantown

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey is tied for first in the Big 12 in shutouts (5) and is No. 2 in save percentage (0.833), while she also ranks No. 12 and No. 37 nationally in those respective categories. The Ottawa, Ontario, native is third in the league in total saves (35) and goals against average (0.700).

Matt Fannon is in his third season at the helm of the Iowa State women’s soccer program, leading the Cyclones to their most wins in a single season since 2016 during the 2021 campaign. ISU is 3-3-3 overall and 0-0-1 in Big 12 play, coming off a 0-0 draw with Kansas State to open the Big 12 slate on Sept. 22.

Senior forward Jade Colbert leads the Iowa State offense in goals (3), points (6) and shots (15), while freshman midfielder Lauren Hernandez and junior forward Salome Prat co-lead the squad with two assists apiece. In goal, senior Jordan Silkowitz has 57 saves on the year, along with a 0.814 save percentage.

