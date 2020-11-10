WVU women’s soccer finishes fall at No. 4

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team remained at No. 4 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have now been ranked in the top 10 in all eight editions of the poll this season, including three times in the top five.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, only teams competing in the fall were considered for the poll. The number of teams appearing in each ranking is also lower due to the number of teams competing, resulting in a top-15 poll this season.

This week’s top five remained unchanged, with North Carolina (9-0) retaining the No. 1 spot. Florida State (8-0) ranks No. 2, while TCU (8-0-1) sits at No. 3. After WVU (7-2), Clemson (6-3) rounded out the top five.

Duke (6-3-2) checked in at No. 6 this week, while Arkansas (7-1), Texas A&M (7-1), Virginia (7-2-1) and South Carolina (6-2) finished off the top 10.

Along with WVU and TCU, two other Big 12 programs appeared in this week’s poll, as Oklahoma State (5-2-1) was placed at No. 11, while Kansas (4-3-1) was slotted at No. 15.

West Virginia concluded its fall schedule with a 1-0 loss at No. 3 TCU on Nov. 6, in Fort Worth, Texas. The team will return to action next semester, following the NCAA’s approval to move fall championships to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

