WVU women’s soccer meets NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 7/9-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to exhibition play with a match against Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers will meet Racing Louisville, an expansion team set to begin play in 2021, for the first time in program history on Saturday. It marks the final exhibition match for WVU this season.

WVU (8-2) opened its spring campaign with a 3-1 win at Saint Joseph’s on March 7, at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Junior forward Alina Stahl led the Mountaineers with a pair of goals, while sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand was credited with the game-winner. Stahl opened the scoring in the 10th minute, before completing her brace in the 48th minute. Of note, Vallerand’s game-winner came in the 20th minute of play.

WVU outshot the Hawks, 22-3, including 15-2 in shots on goal. Freshman midfielder Lilly McCarthy led West Virginia with five shots, including four shots on goal. In all, eight different Mountaineers finished with multiple shot attempts. Additionally, sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey made one save and improved to 5-1 on the year.

In the polls, the Mountaineers remained at No. 7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The squad also moved up one spot to No. 9 in the most recent TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.

Racing Louisville FC is led by coach Christy Holly. The forming of the franchise was announced on Oct. 22, 2019. Most recently, Racing Louisville topped Vanderbilt, 2-1, in exhibition play on March 7.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebookand Instagram.