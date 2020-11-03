WVU women’s soccer moves up to No. 4

West Virginia women’s soccer’s convincing win over the ranked Kansas Jayhawks gave the Mountaineers a two-spot boost in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Mountaineers rank behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 TCU in the poll, with Clemson rounding out the top five. Kansas, who was ranked 11th before their defeat to West Virginia, fell a spot to No. 12 as Oklahoma State moved up to No. 11.

West Virginia also sits behind TCU the Big 12 standings at a one point deficit. The Mountaineers are set to face the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Friday in a match that will decide the Big 12 regular season championship.

As it stands, WVU (7-1) is just a point behind TCU (7-0-1). With a WVU victory, the title would go to the Mountaineers. Any other result would give the title to TCU.

The movement in the rankings is far from the only honor earned by the Mountaineers after their victory. Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after her brace against Kansas, while Enzi Broussard was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s team of the week for assisting both of those scores.