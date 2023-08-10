The Big 12 Conference released its women’s soccer preseason poll on Thursday and Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad is projected to finish in the top half of the league.

The Mountaineers, the reigning Big 12 Tournament champions, check in at No. 4 while new member BYU is tabbed the preseason favorite. WVU was picked to finish third last season.

The voting was tight again this season for the top three teams, BYU, TCU and Texas, the 2022 regular season champion. The Cougars received six first-place votes, the Horned Frogs earned three and the Longhorns picked up five.

West Virginia and the three squads ahead of it in the preseason poll all earned an NCAA Tournament bid last season.

Kayza Massey, the 2022 Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the year, was WVU’s lone representative on the conference’s preseason team announced on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers open the 2023 campaign on August 17 against Duke and will begin league action against new member UCF on September 14.

2023 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll