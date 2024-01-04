MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team announced on social media Thursday that former Oregon striker Ajanae Respass has signed with the Mountaineers.

Respass spent her first two collegiate seasons with the Ducks. She made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2022 after leading Oregon in goals (four) and points (10). As a sophomore this past season, she started 18 games and scored twice while finishing second on the team in shots (20).

The six-foot forward will look to boost a WVU offensive attack that finished tenth in the Big 12 in points (79) in 2023.