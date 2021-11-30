WVU women’s soccer trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced.

Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her second consecutive honor on the all-region first team. Junior defender Nicole Payne was recognized on the second team, while freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran earned a spot on the third team.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster earns her third career honor on the All-Midwest Region Team, as well as her second as a member of the first team. She played all 1,922 total minutes of game action for West Virginia this fall and helped the defense record 11 shutouts, including nine in the regular season, the most since 2017. The two-time co-captain started all 20 matches and tallied six points (2G, 2A), earning All-Big 12 First Team honors, as well as weekly accolades from the Big 12 Conference and TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the second consecutive season earlier this year, and she was named a candidate for the 2021 Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award.

Payne earned her first career honor on the All-Midwest Region Team this season. She also was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team for the second consecutive season, while her first career conference honor came as a member of the All-Freshman Team in 2019. Starting all 20 matches for the Mountaineers this year, she finished the season No. 3 on the team with 1,842 minutes played. The Birmingham, Alabama, native helped the WVU defense rank in the top-20 nationally in shutout percentage (.550), allowing just 12 goals on the year.

Hailing from Wichita, Kansas, Heredia-Beltran earns her first career all-region honor, after earning recognition on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team earlier this fall. She started all 20 matches of her freshman campaign and finished the campaign sixth on the team in minutes played (1,497). She scored three goals – two of which were game winners – and tallied three assists for nine season points, tying for No. 3 on the team. Heredia-Beltran notched the game-winning goal against No. 3-seed Baylor in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals on Oct. 31, to lift WVU to a 1-0 win and spot in the semifinals.

West Virginia’s three all-region selections mark the second consecutive season that WVU has placed three student-athletes on the All-Midwest Region Team.

WVU finished the year with a 10-5-5 record, including a 3-3-3 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers won at least 10 games for the 22nd consecutive season and tallied their seventh Big 12 Championship semifinal appearance since joining the league in 2012.