MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team concludes the year competing at the 59th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships from Dec. 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The two-day event kicks off inside the NOW Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, at 10:30 ET. Fans can catch all the action live on B1G+ and follow along on Trackwrestling for live stats throughout the tournament.

Listed are the dates, times, and broadcast networks for each round:

Day Date Round Time Station Friday morning Dec. 29 Session I – First Round 10:30 a.m. B1G+ Friday evening Dec. 29 Session II – Quarterfinals/Wrestlebacks 8 p.m. B1G+ Saturday morning Dec. 30 Session III – Semifinals/Consolations 12 p.m. B1G+ Saturday evening Dec. 30 Session IV – Finals 7:05 p.m. B1G+

*All times are Eastern Standard

As the one of three Big 12 conference representatives (Air Force and Missouri) at the midseason invitational, West Virginia will bring 15 wrestlers to face off against some of the top competitors in their respective weight classes. Nine Mountaineers remain ranked in FloWrestling’s top 33, including No. 20 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 21 Jordan Titus (141), No. 26 Ty Watters (149), No. 30 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 12 Peyton Hall (165), No. 29 Brody Conley (174), No. 23 Dennis Robin (184), No. 28 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).

This year’s field is filled with over 40 other schools across 18 states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin). Nine of the participants join No. 20 West Virginia in the top 25 of the latest NWCA Coaches Poll. No. 2 Mizzou leads the way, followed by No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 10 Cornell, No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 17 Oregon State, No. 21 Arizona State and No. 23 Lehigh, while North Carolina (17), Cal Poly (13), Penn (12), Illinois (7), Campbell (4), Wisconsin (4) and Virginia (2) each received votes.

Other Division I schools participating at Midlands include Bloomsburg, Buffalo, Cal Baptist, Central Michigan, Clarion, Cleveland State, Franklin & Marshall, George Mason, Harvard, Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio, Princeton, Purdue, Rider and SIU Edwardsville.

Division II Thomas More and Division III Johnson and Wales, North Central, Chicago and Wisconsin-Whitewater will also be competing, along with a variety of junior colleges and unaffiliated competitors as well.

The Mountaineers make their second consecutive appearance at the annual event and 17th overall as a team. They started traveling to the tournament in 1984 and one year later witnessed All-American Jim Akerly take third at 150 pounds to become the first Mountaineer to reach the podium. The highest mark for an individual came when three-time national champion Greg Jones claimed the crown at 184 pounds in 2003.

Overall, WVU has registered 21 top-8 finishes and placed as high as 11th twice in the team standings (1989 & 2003).

Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing at #Midlands59.

125

Mason Mills

Jace Schafer

No. 20 Jett Strickenberger

133

Davin Rhoads

141

Sam Hillegas

No. 21 Jordan Titus

149

No. 26 Ty Watters

157

No. 30 Caleb Dowling

Alex Hornfeck

165

No. 12 Peyton Hall

174

No. 29 Brody Conley

184

Ian Bush

No. 23 Dennis Robin

197

No. 28 Austin Cooley

HWT