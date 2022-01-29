WVU wrestling falls to North Dakota State

WVU’s Michael Wolfgram prepares for his first match on Monday Dec. 20, 2021 against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

Mountaineers lose second dual in as many days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 39-9 loss to North Dakota State inside the Scheels Center, on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (5-5, 0-3 Big 12) headed into the intermission down 26-0, before rattling off back-to-back wins to begin the second half. The Bison (7-3, 2-3 Big 12) responded with three straight victories to the end the contest. Overall, the home team registered four pins in the win.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale (125) and redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram (HWT) each recorded a win for WVU in the loss.

Wolfgram, ranked No. 21 in the NCAA coaches’ ranking, found No.18 Brandon Metz (NDSU) on his back and covered him for the fall in 1:28 of the first period. The pin marked Wolfgram’s third of the season as well as the York, Pennsylvania, native’s third win over a ranked opponent.

Cardinale followed Wolfgram’s performance by knocking off No. 22 Lucas Rodriguez (NDSU) in a 6-3 decision. The Bristow, Virginia, native extended his undefeated streak to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in dual meets, while improving to 4-0 versus ranked opponents.

Next up, West Virginia opens the month of February in Iowa to face off against No. 7 Iowa State on Friday, Feb. 4, and Northern Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 5. Both duals are set for 8 p.m. ET.

Match Results

157: No. 7 Jared Franek (NDSU) tech. fall Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 18-3 [T – 5:47]

165: No. 13 Luke Weber (NDSU) wins by fall No. 9 Peyton Hall (WVU), [T – 0.47]

174: Riley Habisch (NDSU) dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 6-4 [SV1]

184: DJ Parker (NDSU) wins by fall Anthony Carman (WVU), [T – 4:29]

197: No. 21 Owen Pentz (NDSU) wins by fall Jackson Moomau (WVU), [T – 1:19]

HWT: No. 21 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) wins by fall No. 18 Brandon Metz (NDSU), [T – 1:28]

125: No. 6 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. No. 22 Lucas Rodriguez (NDSU), 6-3

133: Ryan Henningson (NDSU) wins by fall Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), [T – 6:16]

141: No. 21 Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) dec. Caleb Rea (WVU), 8-5

149: Gaven Sax (NDSU) major dec. Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), 12-4

Extra Match

Michael Nelson (NDSU) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 7-1

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: NCAA first coaches’ ranking