WVU wrestling vs. Iowa State canceled

In accordance with the Big 12 Conference wrestling interruption guidelines, the wrestling match between West Virginia and Iowa State on Friday, Feb. 19, has been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets for the matchup against Iowa State will receive a refund in the coming week through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-7. The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will take place on March 18-20, in St. Louis, Missouri.

