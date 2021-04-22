WVU men’s basketball adds third Transfer

Pauly Paulicap, who previously attended DePaul and Manhattan, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Paulicap, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Elmont, New York, will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. He attended DePaul in 2020-21 as a graduate transfer and played in all 19 games with 15 starts.

He had a season-high 20 points against Marquette with six rebounds and three blocked shots. Paulicap had two double-doubles on the season with 16 points and 16 rebounds against St. John’s and 15 points and 10 rebounds at Seton Hall. He totaled 24 blocked shots with at least one rejection in 15 of 19 games. In the Big East final statistics, Paulicap ranked second in offensive rebounds (2.6), sixth in blocked shots (1.3) and 17th in rebounding (6.1).

Paulicap completed his undergraduate career at Manhattan, where he started 71 of 71 games with the Jaspers. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds along with 148 blocked shots.

“We are really excited about signing the two big men (Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan) that we did,” Huggins said. “We struggled to protect the rim a year ago, one of a few weaknesses that we had. These two guys give us the opportunity to fix that problem in a big way.”

In 2019-20, he averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Paulicap started all 31 games and led the team with 18 games in double figures that included four double-doubles. He ranked among the MAAC leaders in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots, field goal percentage and offensive rebounding. Paulicap finished the season with MAAC All-Championship Team honors after averaging 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in tournament games against Fairfield and Siena.

In 2018-19, Paulicap was limited to just 10 games due to injury. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

As a sophomore in 2017-18, Paulicap was named the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 10.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. He had a career-high 24 points against Stony Brook on Dec. 5, 2018. Paulicap blocked six shots in two different games, most recently against Canisius on Jan. 19, 2018.

For his career, Paulicap has posted 43 games in double-figure scoring with 12 double-figure rebounding games. He has scored 852 career points, while shooting 52.0 percent from the field. Paulicap has averaged 6.3 rebounds per game and has totaled 172 blocked shots. He has started 86 of 91 career games played.

Paulicap started his collegiate career at Harcum College. He averaged 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 60.2 percent from the floor and finished sixth in the NJCAA in blocked shots.

Paulicap attended Elmont Memorial High School. He didn’t play basketball until his junior year, while also playing volleyball and was a member of the track and field team.

Paulicap joins Dimon Carrigan, a 6-foot-9 forward from Boston who played the last two years at Florida International, and Malik Curry, a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, Delaware, who played the last two years at Old Dominion as transfers in the 2021-22 class. They will join incoming freshmen Kobe Johnson, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Canton, Ohio, and Seth Wilson, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Lorain, Ohio.