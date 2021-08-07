WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits

Head coach Neal Brown and his staff are continuing to add 4-star players to the 2022 class. The latest commit is linebacker Travious Lathan from the Sunshine State.

Lathan is likely a fan favorite with Mountaineer Nation already as he picked the Gold and Blue over the other program where took an official visit, Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound LB from Miami Gulliver Prep announced his commitment to the program via social media on Saturday evening with this message:

He becomes the fourth 4-star commit to the 2022 class.