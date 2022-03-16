MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A homegrown product on the WVU men’s basketball team is entering the transfer portal.

Forward Jalen Bridges, who just completed his sophomore season, has announced on Twitter that he intends to transfer.

“Thank you Coach Huggins and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to play for and represent West Virginia,” Bridges said Wednesday via Twitter. “I appreciate everyone in the Mountaineer basketball family, my teammates and Mountaineer Nation for their continuous support over the years.”

Bridges averaged 8.4 points per game during the 2021-22 season, ranking fourth in that category on the WVU roster. He also ranked second on the team in rebounds per game, averaging 4.8.

The year prior, Bridges was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team after averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He started in 19 of West Virginia’s 28 contests, averaging 18.1 minutes per game.

Bridges also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball First Team during his redshirt freshman campaign.

The native of Fairmont, West Virginia, is a former WVSSAC state champion at Fairmont Senior High School, and is a former winner of the Bill Evans Award, given annually to the state’s top prep basketball player.

Bridges redshirted at WVU during the 2019-20 campaign. Because he maintains an extra year of COVID eligibility, he could play up to three more seasons of college basketball.