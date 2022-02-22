MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of WVU men’s basketball players are among the 32 student-athletes listed on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 roster.

Senior guard Sean McNeil is a First Team honoree, while sophomore forward Jalen Bridges is a member of the Second Team.

McNeil, who is currently studying for a master’s in business administration, ranks second on the WVU roster in scoring (12.7 ppg) and 3-pointers made (50).

Bridges, a sport management major from Fairmont, West Virginia, is the team’s third-leading scorer (9.1 ppg).

The Mountaineers lost to TCU Monday night in the first meeting of the season between the two squads. They’ll return to action Wednesday night at Iowa State.