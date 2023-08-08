Junior defender Max Broughton is one of 24 men’s soccer backline players from around the country named to this year’s Division I Players to Watch list by the United Soccer Coaches.

Broughton transferred to WVU this offseason after a successful career at SIU Edwardsville in Illinois.

A native of Rawtenstall, England, Broughton earned Second Team All-West Region honors last season. He started all 16 games last year for the Cougars, played nearly every minute, and one of his two goals counted as the game-winner on Oct. 9.

Broughton also earned Second Team All-West Region honors as a freshman in 2021. He also earned All-Missouri Valley Conference second-team honors, and tied for the team lead with four goals that season.

Before beginning his collegiate career, Broughton captained the England U17 Youth National Team.

Broughton is one of two veteran additions via the transfer portal who were announced by West Virginia on January 9.