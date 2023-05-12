MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seniors Rachel Butler and Jeanne Reix Charat of the West Virginia University track and field team were featured on the first day of the Big 12 Conference Championships hosted by the University of Oklahoma on Friday, May 12, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Butler competed in the 10,000-meter run to open the conference championships. The Dublin, Ohio, native secured her first All-Big 12 honor, finishing sixth with a time of 35:19.43.

“Rachel ran a very good race in what turned out to be extremely difficult conditions,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Anytime you have heat, wind and humidity, you have to run with your mind as much as your heart. Rachel earned her first All-Big 12 honor this morning in a race that I am very proud of.”

Reix Charat also ran the 10,000 meters. The Sonnay, Isere, France, native crossed the finish line at 37:15.24.

“Jeanne simply ran out of time to regain her top condition after having a rough winter,” Cleary commented. “I have total faith that she will return to her best shape before the fall.”

Conference championship action continues tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. ET. Live stats and streaming are available on WVUsports.com.