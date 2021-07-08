WVU’s Cashin qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU track and field assistant coach has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Amy Cashin, a former Mountaineer athlete and current volunteer assistant, qualified after posting a personal best 3,000m steeplechase time of 9:28.60 in Portland, Oregon. She will represent Australia at the Tokyo Games.

Cashin previously held the WVU record in the steeplechase before Ceili McCabe broke it during her historic freshman season in the spring. Cashin competed for the Mountaineers from 2013-17, qualifying for the NCAA Championships in her final season.

Olympic competition in the women’s steeplechase is set to begin Aug. 1 in Tokyo.