WVU’s Ceili McCabe breaks program record

Ceili McCabe broke another program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run at the Boston University Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

McCabe, the lone Mountaineer to compete in Boston, completed the race in a program-record time of 8:52.52 to finish in first place in the race.

“This was a very special way to end Ceili’s 2021 outstanding year,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Running this time before Christmas allows us to feel secure that she will be in the NCAA Finals in March, while also allowing her the peace of mind that she can now take a much needed break in training. A break for Ceili will allow her to recharge before getting ready for what we hope to be a very long outdoor track season.”

Megan Metcalfe previously set the program record in 2005. Metcalfe won the NCAA Championships 5,000-meter run the same year. Metcalfe finished the 3,000-meter run in a time of 8:58.17.

“Breaking Megan’s record is bittersweet, Cleary said. “Megan was one of the early pioneers to help put both the state of West Virginia and WVU on the Map for women’s distance running. Meg still sits at the top of a very distinguished group who could lay claim to our program’s finest ever female middle and long distance runner. Ceili is well on her way to establishing her own legacy but will be the first to admit that Megan is still the Queen.”

Next up for the Mountaineers is the annual Marty Pushkin Open in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday, Jan. 15.