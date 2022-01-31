WVU’s floor lineup remains in Top 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank in the Top 25 of the Road to Nationals Rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (2-2, 0-2 Big 12) holds on to its top-10 ranking on floor, checking in at No. 8 with a 49.308 season average on the event. West Virginia appears in the national floor rankings for the third consecutive week.

In the team rankings, Michigan (197.913) remains in the top spot, while Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma moves into No. 2 this week with a 197.538 average. Utah drops one spot to No. 3 (197.488), followed by Florida who comes in at the fourth slot (197.475). Minnesota makes its season debut in the top five at No. 5 with a 197.275 average.

In the Big 12 Conference, the all-around and event rankings remained intact from last week, as OU sits atop the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise standings. Denver leads the league on balance beam. The Mountaineers sit No. 2 on floor, No. 3 on beam and the all-around and No. 4 on vault and bars.

Senior Kendra Combs is the lone Mountaineer inside the top 50 on floor this week, checking in at No. 41 overall. Junior Abbie Pierson and sophomore Kiana Lewis dropped to a tie for No. 60 nationally in the event. Following her career-high performance on Jan. 28, Pierson moves into this weeks top 50 vault rankings and is tied for No. 32 nationally.

The Mountaineers complete their three-meet road swing with a pair of competitions this week. First up, WVU travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on No. 13 Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 4. The meet is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET, inside Barnhill Arena.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.