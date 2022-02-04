WVU’s freshmen getting more playing time is a “priority” for Bob Huggins

Could West Virginia’s four freshmen see more playing time with 10 games remaining in the regular season? Bob Huggins said with the current state of his team, it’s a “need”.

“We got some freshman that I think can be really good players and really good players here,” Huggins said. “Certainly trying to get them some playing time has been a priority for reasons you can figure out.”

The freshman class is made up of two guards, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, and a pair of forwards, Jamel King and James Okonkwo. Huggins believes all four have the ability to contribute but there’s something else he believes is more valuable.

“I would like to see them be players for years to come here. I think that is extremely important,” Huggins said. “They are good players. I mean you are talking about two of the best players in Ohio, you’re talking about a kid from Great Britain who just gets better and better every day, and I don’t know if we have anyone who shoots the ball as well as Jamel does.”

The guard duo from Ohio of Johnson and Wilson has seen the most playing time out of the group. Johnson has been a consistent contributor, having played in 20 games and averaging 9.6 minutes per game. He saw 14 minutes of action on Monday againstBaylor and finished with three points. Wilson, who committed to WVU during his sophomore year of high school, has appeared in 10 games and averages 5.4 minutes per contest. His best performance of the year came vs. the Bears, adding two three-pointers in two minutes of action, including a halftime buzzer beater.

Johnson was named the Ohio Division I Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association and averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists his senior season. Wilson averaged 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists as a senior at Lorain High.

“I think our freshman guards can score,” Huggins said in an exclusive interview for this weekend’s Bob Huggins Show. “Seth has had nine points in the last two games. Pretty good. We were going to play Jamel more then Seth came in and took care of the ball and didn’t turn it over so we kept him in. Those freshmen, I know they make shots in practice. Seth has grown up a lot.”

King, who has played in five games, most recently saw the court vs. Arkansas, but Okonkwo hasn’t seen the floor since Kent State. He scored his first points back in December with a dunk vs. Radford.

“We’re in a situation where we need them,” Huggins said of the group of freshmen. “There’s a huge, huge difference between want and need. You can want something but you can do without it. If you need something, you pretty much have to have it.”

In his final year at Paul Bryant High in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, King’s stats were 23 points and 6 rebounds per game. Okonkwo is really just getting started in his basketball career as tennis was his main focus. He came to the United States in August of 2020 from Maidenhead, England, and attended Beckley Prep IJN in Beckley, West Virginia.

Huggins has said numerous times over the past few weeks he is going to make some changes regarding playing time. The four freshmen have their next opportunity to earn theirs on Saturday when WVU hosts #14 Texas Tech.