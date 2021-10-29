WVU’s McCabe wins Big 12 cross country title

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WVU Athletics

After running 6,000 meters, less than a second separated the top two competitors at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship. 

With a time of 20:44.2, West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe edged Iowa State’s Cailie Logue (20:45.0) to claim the conference cross country title Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

McCabe’s hot streak continues this fall after she advanced to the national championship heat in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. McCabe, who is in her sophomore year, set the program record in the steeplechase last spring. 

As a team, West Virginia placed third at the Big 12 Championship meet. Oklahoma State claimed the team title, while Iowa State placed second. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Trending Stories

Follow GBN on Twitter!