WVU’s N’diaye enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball forward Seny N’diaye has entered the transfer portal.

Head coach Bob Huggins confirmed N’diaye’s departure Monday during a press conference. His team is preparing to face Iowa State Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

N’diaye was in the midst of his second season at WVU. The sophomore made six appearances this season, registering 23 total minutes and 9 total points. He did not score a point. His most recent appearance came Jan. 18 in the team’s first meeting against Baylor.

The native of Dakar, Senegal, also appeared in 14 contests last season as a true freshman, scoring two points.

N’diaye signed with WVU in July 2020 after competing at Huntington Prep. He is the second player on the roster to enter the transfer portal since the start of the new year, joining fellow forward Taj Thweatt in that category.