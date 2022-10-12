WVU’s Adrian Ell calls out to her team during a match. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia volleyball fell in its sixth straight match at Iowa State on Wednesday three sets to two.

WVU built a two-set lead over the Cyclones, but Iowa State stormed back in the final three to steal the victory in a reverse sweep. The Mountaineers remain winless in the Big 12 through six matches.

West Virginia pulled off a comeback victory in the opening set, overcoming a six-point deficit. The frame turned into a battle, but WVU ultimately took a 28-26 win to open the match.

That was WVU’s first set victory in three matches. Prior to that win, West Virginia had dropped 11 consecutive sets dating back to Sept. 29.

The Mountaineers cruised to another set win in the second frame as Tierney Jackson and Adrian Ell led WVU to a 25-14 win, combining for 7.5 of WVU’s points.

Iowa State took control in the third set, winning 25-10. Maya Duckworth scored five of her Cyclone-high 17.5 points in the frame to keep Iowa State alive.

ISU won again in the fourth, maintaining a comfortable lead through most of the set.

WVU and Iowa State battled in the fifth and final set as it went to three match points. The Mountaineers had the chance to win twice due to Iowa State service errors, but the Eleanor Holthaus recorded two straight kills to end the match with a 17-15 set victory for Iowa State.

WVU freshman Bailey Miller paced the match with 19 points, recording 16 kills in the loss with a .296 kill percentage. Quincey Coyle added 14 points for WVU as well with 13 kills.

Adrian Ell led the Mountaineers with 25 assists.

Holthaus and Solei Thomas each added 12.5 points to ISU’s winning effort. Morgan Brandt assisted on 29 points.

The Mountaineers return home for their next match on Saturday. They take a break from their Big 12 slate when they host Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum. First serve is set for 1 p.m. ET.