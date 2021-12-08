Wyatt Milum earns two Freshman All-American Honors

One of WVU's biggest gets of the 2021 class is making national waves

One of West Virginia football’s brightest young stars has been recognized as one of the best in his class by multiple outlets.

Freshman tackle Wyatt Milum was honored as a Freshman All-American by both The Athletic and On3 after his first season with the Old Gold and Blue. Milum was named to The Athletic’s second team, while he was simply named to On3’s True Freshman All-America team.

Milum, a native of Kenova, West Virginia, appeared in 11 of WVU’s 12 games as a freshman at right tackle. He was one of the top recruits in the country, ranked as the top tackle prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and a consensus four-star recruit.

“Wyatt Milum was a huge in-state recruiting win for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers,” wrote Charles Power of On3. “West Virginia saw an instant return this season, with Milum manning the right tackle spot as a true freshman.”