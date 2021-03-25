Year of the Polar Bear: Swiger the latest Fairmont native to enjoy spotlight at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of recent Fairmont Senior graduates appear determined to prove that West Virginia natives can still become stars at WVU.

It has been a productive year for Marion County athletes at WVU, and it started with the Stills brothers on the gridiron. Both Darius and Dante Stills raked in major accolades during football season, with Darius garnering consensus All-America distinction in his final season with the Mountaineers.

Darius is now pursuing the NFL Draft, while Dante will likely do the same next spring.

On the hardwood, another Polar Bear shined in a tough situation: after the departure of star forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Jalen Bridges was thrust into Bob Huggins’ starting lineup as a redshirt freshman.

He ended up reminding fans why he was named the top high school basketball player in the state two years ago, by making 19 starts, averaging 5.9 points per game and logging a career-high 22 points in a late-season victory over TCU.

Then Wednesday, another Fairmont native made the biggest contribution of his brief gold and blue career — in the biggest moment of his team’s season thus far.

Junior Ike Swiger scored the first goal of his WVU career, and it served as the game winner in WVU men’s soccer’s 1-0 win over No. 8 Marshall. The victory allowed West Virginia to improve to 4-2, and gave head coach Dan Stratford a signature win in his first season on the job.

After the game, Stratford acknowledged how momentous that goal was, not just because it upended a bitter rival, but because it came from a homegrown athlete.

“As a local kid, he’s gonna know what it means to beat Marshall, and to do it for his hometown and for West Virginia University, he’s gonna be incredibly proud,” Stratford said.

Swiger is in his first regular season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Bowling Green, where he logged two goals and an assist over two seasons. He set the career goals record at Fairmont Senior with 127 and won a state title with the Polar Bears in 2015.

Stratford said his goal Wednesday wasn’t just a breakthrough in the match; it might have been a breakthrough for Swiger, too.

“He’s the type of kid that judges himself on whether or not he’s scoring,” Stratford said. “We’re trying to work with him on that a little bit, but there will be no more satisfying feeling for Ike to have come on [Wednesday] and scored.”

Swiger and WVU were scheduled to meet Bowling Green Sunday, but that game has been postponed. West Virginia will return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m when it hosts Akron.