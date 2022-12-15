New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark smiles during his introductory press conference at Big 12 Football Media Days. (Photo courtesy Big 12 Conference.)

As West Virginia and the Big 12 turn the page to their respective new eras, so too will the NCAA.

Charlie Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, will be the NCAA’s next president. Like Brett Yormark, the Big 12’s new commissioner, he comes from outside college athletics, signaling a shift in the organization’s thinking for the future.

“I applaud the hire of Governor Charlie Baker as the next leader of the NCAA,” Yormark said.

Yormark praised Baker’s experience as a governor, which was a major factor in his selection as the NCAA looks to Congress for help in regulating name, image and likeness compensation.

Baker will take over for Mark Emmert, who unsuccessfully attempted to solicit this oversight from the federal government.

“His background in politics, the business world, and college athletics uniquely positions him to address the challenges facing intercollegiate athletics,” Yormark added. “I look forward to his leadership and working with him on the NCAA’s transformation efforts.”

Baker officially begins his tenure in March 2023.