Due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area this weekend, the West Virginia University baseball team’s series against Youngstown State has been adjusted.

The Mountaineers and Penguins will now meet in a three-game series from March 24-26, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. The series was originally scheduled for March 25-27.

First pitch of Thursday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m., ET, while Friday’s game also will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game remains at 4 p.m.

Tickets for all three games are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office. Fans will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo and enjoy Happy Hour (half-off beverages from 5:30-6:30 p.m.) on Thursday and Friday.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled matchup on Sunday, March 27, can use them at the gate on Thursday. Those who are unable to attend Thursday’s re-scheduled game can exchange for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Of note, Kids’ Day, which was scheduled for Sunday, is canceled. Additionally, the first two sets of trading cards for kids ages 12 and under will be given out on Sunday, April 10, against Baylor.

Fans also can follow all the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. All three games will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are 22-8 all-time against Youngstown State. The two programs last met in 2019, a 14-1 WVU win.

Last time out, West Virginia (10-8) dropped a weekend series at Campbell from March 18-20, in Buies Creek, North Carolina. The Mountaineers fell in Game 1, 8-6, before winning, 6-3, in the middle game. The Camels took the series finale, 6-5.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to take on in-state foe Marshall on March 22, but the game was postponed due to non-COVID-related illness within the Thundering Herd program. A make-up date for the game will be announced when finalized.

Youngstown State is led by sixth-year coach Dan Bertolini. The Penguins are 9-11 to open the year and are coming off a 2-1 win at Penn State on Tuesday.