Shortly after Marcus Caldeira became the first WVU player to ever be selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft, senior midfielder Yutaro Tsukada accomplished the same feat Tuesday.

Orlando City chose Tsukada with the No. 25 selection in the draft Tuesday evening. The pick marks the first time two WVU players were selected in the same MLS SuperDraft.

The Tokyo native finished the 2023 season tied for the team lead in goals with 12, and he led the Mountaineers with nine assists. His 33 points this season are the sixth-most in the NCAA and are the most for a Mountaineer since Andy Bevin’s 24 in 2014. He helped WVU reach its first-ever College Cup Semifinal with six goals in the postseason, including three in the NCAA Tournament.

He was also named a Second-Team All-American by College Soccer News, a Third-Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches and he landed on the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, making him just the third Mountaineer to earn All-America status from three publications.

Tsukada also earned a spot on the NCAA Men’s College Cup All-Tournament Team, First Team All-Region and First Team All-Sun Belt this season.

The MLS has expanded its draft eligibility rules this year. For the first time, college sophomores and juniors can be selected.

Here are the other Mountaineers who are draft-eligible: